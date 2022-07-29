SG Wannabes’ Kim Jin Ho to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend this year

SG Wannabe’s Kim Jin Ho will be a married man by the end of this year

SG Wannabe bandmember Kim Jin Ho will be a married man by the end of this year, and that too to his non-celebrity girlfriend!

Kim Jin Ho’s label, Voice, announced on July 29: "Kim Jin Ho is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend on October 23 after a year of dating."

Later on the same day, a source from his agency Moksolee Entertainment confirmed the news and added, “His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity who is younger than him whom he has been dating for a year.”

As per Xportsnews, the singer will get married on October 23rd of this year.

The couple are said to have been friends for a longtime, who began dating last year; Kim Jin Ho will be the second member of SG Wannabe to get married.

SG Wannabe are known for their hits like Timeless, Lalala, My Person, and Living. The trio recently made a return to the spotlight after their appearance on MBC's Hangout with Yoo, and Kim Jin Ho produced the track It's Time for the project girl group WSG Wannabe.