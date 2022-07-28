Beyoncé ardent fans express dismay over reported leak of Renaissance album

Beyoncé recently made headlines with her new music album being leaked 36 hours ago before its release.



According to CNN report, the singer’s ardent fans turned to social media to lodge their complain about “reported leaks and early sales of Renaissance”.

“High-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album were available on the internet,” as per Variety.

The outlet reported that netizens took the screen shots of “flac files seemingly from the music album” and began sharing its photos on internet, alleging that they had found the album on sale “early in Europe”.

Earlier, the crooner dropped her first single Break My Soul in June from the new album.

Meanwhile, the singer shared details about the album on her Instagram handle.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” she wrote in the caption.