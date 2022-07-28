Meghan Markle’s estranged dad, others rubbish Tom Bower’s claims against her

file footage

Tom Bower made several far-reaching claims against Meghan Markle in his latest book, Revenge, however, many of these are being called to question after several of his sources retracted their statements and complained of inaccuracies.



As per IBT, many of Bower’s sources, including the Duchess of Sussex’s dad Thomas Markle Sr, Newsweek’s Kristen Meinzer, as well as Vanity Fair’s Sam Kashner, have complained about Bower misquoting them in his explosive book.

In the book, Bower referenced Meinzer as a ‘friend and writer who stood up against the level of racism and misogyny and vitriol’ faced by Markle.

This claim was countered by Meinzer, who took to Twitter to clarify that Bower had not contacted her for the book, and she hadn’t been in contact with him at all.

She further told Insider that she didn’t know about Bower ‘cherry picking quotes’ that were given to other outlets.

Furthermore, Bower also claimed in his book that Kashner had ‘felt manipulated’ by Markle, however, Kashner refuted this, telling The Times: I'm afraid Tom Bower didn't convey my admiration and respect for Meghan Markle in the excerpt from his new book.”

“I found Ms. Markle to be exceptionally warm and gracious and admired her intelligence and her remarkable courage, as I still do. A belated congratulations to Prince Harry for taking such an extraordinary woman as his bride. Theirs is clearly a love match, so maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple live their life in peace,” he added.

Earlier, Markle’s own father had denied Bower’s claims that he was planning to visit the UK over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to see his daughter and Prince Harry.