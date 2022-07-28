Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' back with a bang,Release Date & Cast

Never Have I Ever is back with a bang, here's what you need to know

Fans all geared up for the third season of Never Have I Ever as the trailer came out on Wednesday 27th of July.

The Rom-Com drama is based on the story of an Indian-American girl’s day-to-day struggle with high school after her father’s sudden death.

The first season of the drama premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and this season is considered the watershed moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood, especially in light of its much-admired ability to break stereotypes.

Season 2 of the show will be released on July 1st 2020.

Season 1&2 contain 20 episodes altogether, 10 episodes each.

Never Have I Ever is a rom-com drama, co-created by US-based director/producer Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with fisher also serving as writer and showrunner.





Cast:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as (Devi Vishwakumar)

Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida)

Poorna Jagannathan (Devi’s Mother)

Jaren Lewison (Benjamin 'Ben' Gross)

Richa Moorjani (Kamala Nandiwadal Devi's cousin)

Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong)

Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres)





On Wednesday, July 27th trailer of season 3 was released and gives an insight into the befuddled love life of Devi & Paxton Hall-Yoshida who are dating officially now. Paxton was her love interest for the past two seasons.

As can be predicted by the trailer, Devi's relationship with Paxton is now public but she doesn't seem convinced that they both are good together.





Check out the Trailer:




