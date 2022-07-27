Meghan Markle set for ‘unparalleled stardom’ with Netflix, Spotify deals

Meghan Markle is well on her way to superstardom with her multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify

Meghan Markle is reportedly well on her way to superstardom, thanks to her multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.

The comment came from royal author Dylan Howard who talked about Meghan and Prince Harry carving a way out for themselves after being denied ‘part-time’ roles as royals in the documentary Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy.

About the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tendency to chase deals with streaming services and other such avenues, Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.”

“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom,” he added.