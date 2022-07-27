Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael officially break up after long romance

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael went their separate ways just two weeks after calling off their engagement

Just over two weeks after calling off their engagement, Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have decided to go their separate ways permanently.

After the couple called off their engagement for the second time, a source told E! News that despite the break up, they remained in a committed relationship.

"They are together working through the tough times," the insider said, adding that "a series of significant" obstacles prevented them from tying the knot including public pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.

However fans did see the breakup coming after the former couple’s rocky past few months, they hit a bump in the road earlier this year when Amanda accused Paul of relapsing.

The pair got into a verbal dispute which resulted in the Hairspray alum kicking Paul out of her house and calling the police on him.

She alleged she found “crack cocaine” in his possession — though she later apologized after his drug test was “clean.”