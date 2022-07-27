ASTRO's 'otherworldly' Cha Eun Woo overtakes Dior event: 'Walking statue!'

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo attended the Dior Beauty Event on July 17 in Seoul. Being the brand ambassador for the luxury brand, the actor was among many stars who attended the press event for the unveiling of Dior's 2022 winter collection at the brand's concept store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

The Dior Beauty ambassador in Korea, shocked fans and reporters alike with stunning visuals. According to allkpop report, many netizens laughed out loud at the reporters' dramatic headlines which read, "Graceful Face Genius", "South Korea's Top Flower Visual", and "Otherworldly Physicals", "A Statue from the Louvre Museum Out for a Walk", etc.

The idol-actor showed off his curly hair look with a black suit. KDRAMA STARS reports “The famous Italian brand collaborated with the Seoul Museum of Arts. Contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel attended the event.

Netizens gushed over Cha Eun Woo, they said, "There's no way he's a real person", "I'm convinced he's the most handsome man on earth", "I'm overwhelmed", "I don't even think the classic sculptors can make a statue that looks like him."

Sources reveal Cha Eun Woo struck a friendly conversation with another brand ambassador and Korea's highly-respected athlete, dubbed 'Figure Queen Skater,' Kim Yu Na.

The singer cum actor is also starring alongside Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton in a K-pop-based Hollywood film K-Pop: Lost in America. The movie is yet to start filming.