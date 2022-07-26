Adele issues a heartfelt apology while announcing her rescheduled Las Vegas Residency dates

Adele has confirmed the new dates for her Las Vegas residency, months after pulling the plug on her shows with just 24 hours notice.



The 34-year-old superstar had been set to open her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace back in January but cancelled at the last minute, leaving fans thousands of pounds out of pocket.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement that the show will start in November. She thanked fans for their 'patience' and revealed that priority will be given to existing ticket holders.

Alongside a show poster she wrote: 'Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

She added: "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!



'Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

'To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.

'Thank you for your patience, I love you.'

Despite rumours that the residency was being moved to a different venue, Adele confirmed she will still perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, eight new shows have also been announced. Performances will now take place from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023.