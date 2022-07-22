Boys Over Flowers Star: Kim Hyun-Joong expecting his first child

Boys Over Flowers Star: Kim Hyun-Joong expecting their first child

South Korean actor and singer Kim Hyun Joong and his non-showbiz wife are expecting a child together.

The Boys Over Flowers star’s agency announced the news and revealed that Kim Hyun Joong’s wife is currently pregnant.

The agency stated, "Kim Hyun Joong is presently cautiously waiting for a new life with gratitude and excitement".

The statement continued, “Since this news is to do with the actor’s private life, we politely ask you to refrain from excessive interest or speculation in consideration of the position of the actor’s wife who is a non-celebrity.”

The actor has a child already with a previous partner.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year. The 36-years-old star shared the marriage news during his concert at the Gurumare Theater on February 27.

His agency assured that the artist would continue releasing new music and doing promotions.