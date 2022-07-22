Johnny Depp issues statement as Amber Heard files to appeal verdict

Johnny Depp has reacted to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team are "confident".
The 59-year-old star has issued a statement after his ex-wife officially launched an appeal over the ruling in the defamation case won by Depp.
"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," a spokesman for Johnny Depp said.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded more than $10million in damages after a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed written in the Washington Post in 2018.
Amber Heard's move comes just a week after she was denied a request for a new trial. Lawyers representing the actress, 36, filed the notice Thursday in Fairfax County, Virgina.
