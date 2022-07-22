 
Thursday July 21, 2022
Johnny Depp issues statement as Amber Heard files to appeal verdict

Johnny Depp and his team are "confident"

By Web Desk
July 22, 2022
Johnny Depp has reacted to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team are  "confident".

The 59-year-old star has issued a statement after  his ex-wife  officially launched an appeal over the ruling in the defamation case won by Depp.

"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," a spokesman for Johnny Depp said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded more than $10million in damages after a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed written in the Washington Post in 2018.

Amber Heard's move comes just a week after she was denied a request for a new trial. Lawyers representing the actress, 36, filed the notice Thursday in Fairfax County, Virgina.