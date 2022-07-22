 
Will BTS member Jin getting ready for his K-Drama debut soon?

Comments made by actor Kim Nam Gil has led to a speculation that BTS’ Jin will be making his K-Drama debut

By Web Desk
July 22, 2022
 Veteran actor Kim Nam Gil recently gave an interview to Cosmopolitan Korea and revealed the names of people he has worked with and BTS’ Jin’s name appeared in it. 

The actor told Cosmopolitan Korea, “I have worked with younger people like BTS Jin, [ASTRO’s] Cha Eunwoo, and [Girls’ Generation’s] Seohyun, but it seems I have difficulties communicating with them.”

It was newly announced that Kim Nam Gil would be working with Cha Eunwoo and Seohyun in the upcoming K-Drama 'Island.'   The series is set on Jeju Island and many pointed out on social media that BTS’ Jin has shared images of himself in a similar location.

It won’t be a surprise to BTS’ fans if Jin appears in leading role at a K-Drama as he is known as ‘Worldwide Handsome’ among fans and has studied in the prestigious Konkuk University in the Department of Film and Visual Arts for his bachelor’s degree. Jin also studied Film for his Master’s degree at Hanyang Cyber University.

Previously Jin has also revealed that Kim Nam Gil has inspired  his decision to study acting and has shown love for actor since then.

Fans speculate that since BTS members are focusing on their solo careers, Jin could be making his K-Drama debut soon.