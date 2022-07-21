Meghan Markel's true age questioned after new book released

Meghan Markle's age has once again become topic of discussions online after a new book released on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The book titled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the Windsors" also touched on her life before she married Harry and her rise to fame at a young age.
Meghan asked Procter & Gamble to change a commercial with sexist undertones when she was 11.
The commercial had the tagline, "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," and two of Markle's male classmates made a joke about women belonging in the kitchen after it aired, which frustrated her.
According to a new book, her father Thomas Markle encouraged her to join the protest against Procter &Gamble.
The book by Tom Bower said Meghan wrote to the company's chairman and the then First Lady Hillary Clinton.
She urged that the slogan should be "People all over America" instead of "Women All Over America".
According to the book, Meghan had received no reply to her letters.
Eagle-eyed royal fans have pointed out that Clinton started his presidential term in 1993, meaning that Hillary Clinton was not the First Lady when Meghan was 11.
Hillary was the wife of the governor of Arkansas at that time .
A social media user noted that it couldn't happen, "Unless Meghan is older than she says she is."
Another said her age can be confirmed though classmate.com which scans and uploads highschool yearbooks.
Ethan Hawke explains why he is going to retire from acting
Thai rapper’s song MONEY just took 313 days to reach 600 Million on Spotify
Ricky Martin is scheduled to appear in a Puerto Rico court on Thursday over harassment claims against him
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to attract royal fans’ criticism over video of them at the UN
Prince Harry has been accused of ‘betraying’ the Royal Family ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral last year
A newspaper group is challenging the decision to have a private hearing of Prince Philip's will