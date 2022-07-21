Meghan Markel's true age questioned after new book released

Meghan Markle's age has once again become topic of discussions online after a new book released on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The book titled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the Windsors" also touched on her life before she married Harry and her rise to fame at a young age.

Meghan asked Procter & Gamble to change a commercial with sexist undertones when she was 11.



The commercial had the tagline, "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," and two of Markle's male classmates made a joke about women belonging in the kitchen after it aired, which frustrated her.

According to a new book, her father Thomas Markle encouraged her to join the protest against Procter &Gamble.

The book by Tom Bower said Meghan wrote to the company's chairman and the then First Lady Hillary Clinton.

She urged that the slogan should be "People all over America" instead of "Women All Over America".

According to the book, Meghan had received no reply to her letters.

Eagle-eyed royal fans have pointed out that Clinton started his presidential term in 1993, meaning that Hillary Clinton was not the First Lady when Meghan was 11.

Hillary was the wife of the governor of Arkansas at that time .

A social media user noted that it couldn't happen, "Unless Meghan is older than she says she is."

Another said her age can be confirmed though classmate.com which scans and uploads highschool yearbooks.