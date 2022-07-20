Dancehall legend Merciless found dead aged 51

Merciless, a pioneer of dancehall, is no longer with us.



Urban Islandz has received confirmation from numerous sources that the veteran deejay, whose true name is Leonard Bartley, passed away on Tuesday, however, the exact circumstances of his passing are still unknown.

According to reports, a friend of the deejay discovered his lifeless body at the Harlem Resort hotel before calling the authorities.

As per sources, his friends and relatives went to the hotel on Walkers Avenue to check on him after growing concerned about him after they hadn't heard from him. When they arrived, they found him dead. As soon as the police arrived, merciless was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are extensively investigating his death, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to Urban Islandz. Additionally, it seems that the artist was a heavy drinker before he passed away.

Out of respect for his family, we won't release the viral social media footage that shows his body.