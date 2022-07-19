Prince Harry vs Duchess Camilla: royals will continue to not be close?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his step mother Duchess Camilla no longer have a good relationship, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed.
The Duke does not have ‘great respect’ for Duchess of Cornwall Camilla.
According to the royal expert, the Duke has also ‘no interest’ in developing a relationship with Camilla.
The Daily Mail quoted Ingrid as talking to the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, saying: 'I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life.'
The royal expert also opened up about how Camilla and Harry’s relationship went ‘off the boil.’
She said, “I don't know about the recent trip but certainly I think Harry was quite happy to accept Camilla in the beginning but then went off the boil about her and I don't think he holds her in great respect.”
The royal biographer’s comment comes a day after Camilla celebrated her 75th birthday with the royal family.
Meghan and Prince Harry, who live in California, also did not extend birthday greetings to the future Queen Consort.
Ashley Roberts sends pulses racing with her stunning pictures
Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony on Saturday
Earlier, there were reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love days are numbered
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck on why they want to hold a grand party celebration
Prince Harry being nervous at Prince Philip’s funeral didn’t have to do with seeing the royal family
Prince Harry ridiculed over his UN speech for Nelson Mandela