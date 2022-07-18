Camilla ‘left out in the cold’ by Prince Harry: ‘Has no respect!’

Experts warn Prince Harry has absolutely ‘no respect’ for Duchess Camilla, as a future Queen consort or stepmum.

This revelation has been made by royal expert and author Ingrid Seward, in her appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

She claimed, “I don't think Harry has a great deal of warmth for her, he waxes and wanes with her.”

"I think William completely appreciated Camilla and what's she done for his father and he has got to know her well and I think he is very, very fond of her."

The expert also addressed that while Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘embraced’ stepmum happily “it went off the boil a bit.”

Especially since “I don't think [Harry] holds her in great respect. I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life.”