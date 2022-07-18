Kim Kardashian serves Disney’s Rapunzel-inspired style in new snaps

File footage

Supermodel Kim Kardashian has left her fans and followers stunned with her gorgeous fashion statement.

The fashion mogul has channeled her inner Disney Princess by giving some major Rapunzel vibes in new snaps.

The Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped her gorgeous picture donning a platinum blonde wig, with long locks flowing about her, down to her feet.

"How the [expletive] you spell Rapunzel?! Repunzle? lol," Kardashian captioned the post as she shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her recent Allure shoot.

In the shared pictures, the SKIMS founder was seen sporting a nude bodysuit with matching evening gloves and see-through stilettos.

She posed on a couch as her long blonde extensions draped to the ground and finished her glam look with metallic silver eye makeup.

"You got it right," Kim’s hairstylist Chris McMillan wrote in the comments. "Lmaoooo who knows!" wrote Olivia Pierson.

For the unversed, the supermodel ditched her signature black hair color for a blonde hairstyle as she channeled the iconic Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala event.



