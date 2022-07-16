Prince William, Harry’s cousin turns an actor

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Louis Frederick John Spencer has turned an actor, it has been disclosed.



This was disclosed by royal expert Richard Eden in his article for Mail Plus on Saturday.

He shared the article on Twitter with caption, “Princess #Diana's nephew becomes an actor - and ditches his famous name.”

In his report, Eden says “I can disclose that Earl Spencer’s son and heir, Viscount Althorp, Louis Frederick John Spencer, has trained as an actor.

“Princess Diana’s nephew, 28, who will inherit the 13,000-acre Althorp estate in Northamptonshire, has registered his stage name as Louis John Lyons.”

The royal expert went on to disclose that William and Harry’s cousin has just completed training at ArtsEd drama school in West London.

He has already been signed by the Tavistock Wood talent agency, whose stars include Dominic West and Lily James.