Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian ‘definitely’ not back together amid reports of second baby

Khloe Kardashian and her former partner Tristan Thompson are reportedly not back together amid reports the couple are expecting their second baby.
The OK Magazine, quoting Page Six, reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and NBA player had not spoken outside of co-parenting their daughter True since December last year due to Tristan being involved in a cheating scandal.
The report, citing close sources of Tristan and Khloe, says True’s parents are ‘definitely’ not back together.
Meanwhile, there are also speculations Khloe is in relationship with a private equity investor, however, she has not yet confirmed the reports.
On the other hands, Khloe still wants Tristan involved in co-parenting True and their second baby.
The couple have recently admitted they are expecting another child together via surrogate.
Meghan Markle's truth will be told by author in bombshell book
Kim Kardashian wants to spend quality time with Pete Davidson in Australia after crazy break up rumours
Queen spoke to her aides about Meghan Markle's absence at Prince Philip's funeral
Prince George ‘already being forced into royal armour’ despite his tender age
Duchess Camilla was never interested in titles and royal roles
Princess Diana's nephew becomes an actor - and ditches his famous name