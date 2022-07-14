Dwayne Johnson reveals why he turned down the Emmys hosting

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are set to hit the floors on Sept. 12. The excitement for the upcoming awards has increased after this year’s nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, viewers are excited to find out who will host the glam ceremony this year.

While rumors were making rounds that comedian Chris Rock and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will host the 2022 event, it has been recently confirmed that the Red Notice actor had turned down the hosting gig.

On Wednesday, in an interview with ET, the Jungle Cruise star, 50, revealed, "It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing."

"That's all. That's really what it comes down to," he added.

The Hobbs & Shaw star’s reveal came the same day that a source told the outlet that Chris Rock had also declined the offer to host the ceremony, which is set to take place on Sept. 12.

"He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," sources confirmed.