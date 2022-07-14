Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk talks about on-set heart attack

"Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about his heart attack which he had during the filming of a scene for the "Breaking Bad" prequel.
He received his fifth Emmy nomination for starring in the show on Tuesday.
The actor revealed that the scene he was filming when he had an on-set heart attack in July 2021 airs next week
"I didn't go back to shoot for five weeks," Odenkirk, who now feels "very good," told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days… And so they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully you can't tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn't. Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack. And probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after.”
He said that he had no memory of that day.
"I'm really watching something that I don't have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing," he said.
