Prince Harry urged to ‘look forward’ amid ‘hurts and trials of past’

A royal expert recently urged Prince Harry to ‘look forward’ amid the reports that he’s gearing up for a second lawsuit for not being allowed to have bodyguards in the UK.

In her piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser expressed that Harry spent just around two weeks in the UK in the past two and a half years.

“Why is Harry fighting tooth and nail over a decision that does not affect 98.6% of his life?" she asked.

"For all that Harry and Meghan are forging a new life in California, he still seems unable to let go of the hurts and trials of the past,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Elser also weighed in on the reports of Harry’s memoir being pushed back to 2023.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become," he previously said of the release expected to cover "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned."

"The chance that that, in reality, will translate into several hundred pages of positivity, upbeat musings and funny anecdotes about corgis are about as high as the Queen taking up pole dancing," Elser joked.