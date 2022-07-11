Chris Pratt says it was an honour to share his 'Jurassic World' journey with Bryce Dallas

 
Chris Pratt writes emotional tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

By Web Desk
July 11, 2022
Chris Pratt said it was an honour sharing screen with  Bryce Dallas Howard in  Jurassic World franchise in a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, the Passengers actor penned a sweet note for Howard after working together on the sci-fi action movies for almost a decade.

“It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all,” the 43-year-old wrote beside a series of selfies with Howard.

“You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the father of three continued.

“8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you. @brycedhoward,” Pratt added.

One of the photos featured the two standing close together sharing a smile at the Hollywood premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The second image showed Pratt and Howard posing for the camera again with their gorgeous smiles on.