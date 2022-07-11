Chris Pratt says it was an honour to share his 'Jurassic World' journey with Bryce Dallas

Chris Pratt said it was an honour sharing screen with Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World franchise in a heartfelt note.
Taking to Instagram, the Passengers actor penned a sweet note for Howard after working together on the sci-fi action movies for almost a decade.
“It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all,” the 43-year-old wrote beside a series of selfies with Howard.
“You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the father of three continued.
“8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you. @brycedhoward,” Pratt added.
One of the photos featured the two standing close together sharing a smile at the Hollywood premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion.
The second image showed Pratt and Howard posing for the camera again with their gorgeous smiles on.
