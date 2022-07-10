Meghan Markle's fans mock Kate Middleton for her dress choice: 'looks like a banana'

Kate Middleton's Wimbledon dress has sparked reactions from netizens as some can't wait for her to be Queen but others say she 'looks like a banana'.

The Duchess of Cambridge has attracted a great deal of praise for her stunning and vibrant look from the royal fans, while some social media users, believed to be Meghan's fans, were not convinced.

Catherine's bright yellow Roksanda dress, which she previously rocked during the Caribbean tour with her husband Prince William earlier this year, had a number of harsh critics comparing her outfit to a banana.



Prince William's wife looked smashing in the bright yellow dress as she arrived in the royal box. She paired it with white leather heels, earrings, sunglasses and a straw hat.

While the look went down very well with some social media users. One person wrote: "That dress makes Kate look like a banana! A walking banana." Another added: "[She] looks like a banana."

This isn't the first time that Catherine has been compared to a banana as she previously joked that Prince William had teased her about her yellow outfit during their tour of Australia in 2014. She could be heard joking with a lady in the crowd and said: "William said I look like a banana!"

A number of other accounts were far more positive about Kate's look, with praise that varied from how she is "the most beautiful woman on the planet to how she was "radiating Queen energy" with her Wimbledon appearance. One fan gushed: "Goodness, in picture she is gorgeous but in real life, she is even more stunning!"