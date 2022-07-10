Johnny Depp to release song about Amber Heard legal battle

Johnny Depp is releasing a ballad after winning his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
“I think you’ve said enough for one motherf[expletive]ing night,” he sings with British guitarist Jeff Beck according to a report.
The track is set to release this Friday, the Sunday Times of London continues.
Depp penned two songs on the album, titled “18,” with Beck. The tunes reveal Depp's emotions and feelings during the weeks-long trial.
“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on one track, called “Sad Motherf[expletive]in’ Parade,” according to the Times.
“If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” another line notes.
Depp's new album is named youthful age.
Kate Middleton was seen clapping and cheering, whilst things got even more heated for the future King
Kim Kardashian reveals: 'I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn’t really move my hands'
Selena Gomez leaves jaws dropped in the latest social media snaps
Oprah Winfrey pens a touching post for her late father on Instagram
As Alia Bhatt wrapped the shot of 'Heart of Stone', Jamie Dornan wished her good luck with her pregnancy journey
Amber Heard reportedly plans to write a 'gut-spilling revenge memoir' after libel trial