Johnny Depp to release song about Amber Heard legal battle

Johnny Depp is releasing a ballad after winning his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I think you’ve said enough for one motherf[expletive]ing night,” he sings with British guitarist Jeff Beck according to a report.

The track is set to release this Friday, the Sunday Times of London continues.

Depp penned two songs on the album, titled “18,” with Beck. The tunes reveal Depp's emotions and feelings during the weeks-long trial.

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on one track, called “Sad Motherf[expletive]in’ Parade,” according to the Times.

“If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” another line notes.

Depp's new album is named youthful age.