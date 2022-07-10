Kate Middleton's pregnant sister spends £15 million on new home

Pippa Middleton and her husband have bought a new home near the Royal Country of Berkshire.
According to mailplus.co.uk, the 'Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the only ones moving to the Royal County of Berkshire.'
The publication reported that Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, have spent around £15 million on their new home in the county.
Writing for mailplus.co.uk, Richard Eden reported that Kate Middleton's sister's pregnant with their third child.
‘Pippa and her family are thrilled,’ said the reported quoting one of her friends.
Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne.
William would become the king after his father Prince Charles.
Amber Heard reportedly plans to write a 'gut-spilling revenge memoir' after libel trial
Anne Hathaway looked gorgeous in a mini hot pink dress at the Haute Couture Valentino fashion show in Rome
Julianne first stepped into the major spotlight when she landed the role as a professional dancer on the series,...
Chanelle Hayes and Dan Bingham look so much in love couple
Kim Kardashian attended the Balenciaga dinner in Paris with a black helmet resembling the xenomorph creature in...
Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018 with her partner, rapper Travis Scott