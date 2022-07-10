Meghan Markle called B-list actress by Diana's wedding dress designer

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer said Meghan Markle was a B-list actress whose Platinum Jubilee outfit appeared to be a nurse's uniform.
According to mailplus.co.uk, David Emanuel said at an event, ‘They talk about her being a movie star, but she is not.‘She’s a B-list TV actress, that’s all. She’s not Glenn Close.’
Meghan Markle is the wife of Princess Diana's son Prince Harry. The couple is living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.
The Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the UK with Harry and their children to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
