Queen's interesting dinner rule revealed

Queen Elizabeth disapproves of bad table manners, Gyles Brandreth, who knows the Royal Family well and is very well informed on the subject, has revealed.



He appeared on This Morning on ITV on Thursday saying: “The Queen is my role model in all things.



“One of the things she won’t allow at the table with her grandchildren and indeed her great-grandchildren is mobile phones at mealtimes."

Brandreth added: "She likes a formal, and I too like a fairly formal meal. It doesn’t mean to say you have to have a napkin.

“But you do have to sit at the table nicely and you certainly mustn’t eat with your mouth open!”

Queen Elizabeth, 96, is responsible for ensuring individual members stick to royal protocol as the head of the Royal Family. She also likes that they follow normal commonsense rules too.