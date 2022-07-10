Kim Kardashian makes shocking details about her pre Met-Gala diet: 'Psoriasis broke out over my body'

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has revealed that the diet she went on before the Met Gala gave her psoriatic arthritis.

The 41-year-old reality star explained how she usually eats a plant-based diet but followed a new regime for three weeks prior to the event – and it included eating real meat.

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn’t really move my hands,” Kim told Allure.

“I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Kim Kardashian also opened up about the controversy surrounding her weight loss prior to the Met Gala in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown that she borrowed for the occasion.