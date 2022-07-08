Keanu Reeves ‘all smiles’ as he cosies up with girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant love spending time with each other as the couple was spotted together in New York City on Thursday.

In pictures shared by People magazine the lovebirds were very close, smiling and holding hands while doing shopping on Fifth Avenue and stopped at the nearby Quality Meats.

The Matrix star, 57, looked dapper in a navy suit, which he paired with a black T-shirt and brown boots.

On the other hand, Reeves' longtime girlfriend, who is an artist, looked stunning in pink trousers which she paired with a sleeveless black top.

Grant accessorized her look with a gold-buckled black belt, a simple necklace, black sandals, and a brown purse.

The very private twosome first went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they made their red-carpet debut together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.









