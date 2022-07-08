Queen Elizabeth wishes cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth has wished her beloved cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester on their golden wedding anniversary.
The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the Queen, shared loved-up photo of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to wish the couple.
The Queen’s message reads: “Happy Golden Wedding Anniversary to The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester!”
To mark 50 years since their wedding day, a new photograph of the couple has been released, taken in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace earlier this week.
Shortly after Queen’s heartfelt wishes, royal fans were also quick to wish the Gloucesters on their golden wedding anniversary.
