Priyanka Chopra goes hiking with her 5-month-old daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently left fans swooning over social media post as the actor give fans a glimpse of her outing with five-month-old Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Matrix: Resurrection actor posted an adorable click of her beaming with happiness as she held the baby in her arms during a hike with a friend.

Pee Cee cut a stylish figure featuring a white top underneath a baby harness and a pair of denim shorts.

She also sported a set of high-top hiking shoes.

The Quantico star and her hubby Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child in January.

Giving fans an insight into the new parent's life, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home.

“The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened.”