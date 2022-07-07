British PM had weekly audience with Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Queen Elizabeth as he sacked Michael Gove and sought new ministers.

According to reports, Johnson had his weekly audience with the Queen amid the political crisis.

Details of the meeting were not immediately not known.

Commenting on the meeting, senior journalist Chris Ship said, "One wonders what on earth the Queen and the PM spoke about or quite what she asked him about what’s happening to Her Majesty’s Government tonight?"

He wrote, "Should Boris Johnson wish to see The Queen to discuss dissolution, handing over to a deputy, Lascelles Principles or how Her Majesty’s government can continue to function in the days ahead — she’s in this place.Presumably waiting for a call."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has refused to step down.