Shakira, Gerard Pique breakup inspires Mexican producer to make TV show

A Mexican soap opera producer Juan Osorio has showed interest in making a TV show on Shakira and Gerard Pique’s love story and then their devastating breakup.

The Waka Waka singer and the Barcelona player’s separate lives and their 12-year long relationship have inspired the producer to make a series on it.

While speaking to Eden Dorantes, Osorio expressed his desire and even claimed that Shakira and Pique’s story would be interesting for the audience.

"Imagine a series about Pique and Shakira, each on their own and then how they get together and have two babies, and their life, and then the separation - it's strong, I would love to do it," Osorio said.

He said that it is vital for a producer to work on new ideas in times like these where audience wants something unique every day.

The producer has previously sparked controversy after he made a series of Vicente Fernandez without the Mexican singer’s consent.

Shakira and Pique announced their separation earlier this month and since then the couple is fighting over their kids, Milan and Sasha’s custody.

The singer wants to take their kids to Miami while Pique is not allowing them to leave Spain even for a short vacation.

Both parties have handed over the matter to their respective lawyers according to recent reports.



