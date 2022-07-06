Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cashing’ in on ‘big pay deal’ with Jubilee revelations

The possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘cashing’ in on interviews after Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been brought to light.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean on his YouTube Channel.

There, he was quoted saying, "All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

"American networks are very keen on is to sit down with Harry and Meghan to get their take on what has been spectacular years.”

“I've been told that Australian TV too are interested particularly all the mainstream media now. When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan."