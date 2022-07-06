Why did Meghan Markle release Lilibet pregnancy shoot on Valentine's Day?

Meghan Markle paid a sweet nod to Princess Diana with her pregnancy shoot.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was expecting second child Lilibet Diana in 2021, officially shared her pregnancy photos on Valentine's Day, the same day Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry years ago.

"The Princess of Wales announced her own pregnancy with her second child on February 13 1984, with newspapers reporting it as front page news the next day, on Valentine's Day," notes Daily Mail.

"Palace officials made an announcement 37 years ago which read: 'Both Prince Charles and Princess Diana are delighted by the news - as are the queen, Prince Philip and all the members of both families," added the outlet.

At the time, fans were quick to appreciate the couple over inclusion of Princess Diana with the sweet gesture.

"Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry on Valentine's Day and now Harry and Meghan announce they are having baby number 2 on Valentine's Day. They always make sure she's included and involved with them in some way,' one fan said on Twitter.