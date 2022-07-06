Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘holding some powerful cards’ against Firm

Experts have warned the Royal Family about their prior snub to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they now seem to hold “pretty powerful cards.”

This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, according to a report by Express UK.

She started by addressing the panic that seems rampant in the UK and was quoted saying, "Basically, are they trying to mollify the Duke and Duchess; a strategy of appeasement via senior aide?"



"The royal house looked intent on sending a very clear message during the four-day knees-up about just where the Sussexes now ranked in the pecking order.”

"That cannot have been an easy pill to swallow,” the commentator added before concluding.

However, "Fast forward only a month until today and the tables look like they might be turning, with Harry and Meghan looking like they are holding some pretty powerful cards."