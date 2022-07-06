Will Meghan Markle give up on Duchess title for US presidency?

Will Meghan Markle give up on Duchess title after US presidency?

Meghan Markle will have to forgo her royal titles once she enters US politics.

Royal commentator and columnist Daniela Elser says the Duchess will definitely have to give up her title in a bid to become the President of America.

She wrote for news.com.au: "Ending up as Senator (or better) would give Meghan one thing that has truly eluded, even now despite her wealth and title: True power of her own and on her own terms."

Meghan's entry into politics would also mean "immense" sacrifices for her and Harry, adds the expert.