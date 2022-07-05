Christian Bale shares interesting details about his character in 'Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Dark Knight star Christian Bale amazed fans as he revealed interesting details about his character in one of the most anticipated Marvel films, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel fans have been excited about Bale joining the MCU as he takes on the role of Gorr, the god butcher in the film.

At the global virtual press conference, the film's lead cast including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman spoke about their characters and more.

Bale who is particularly seen in a different get-up in the film spoke about taking on the role of Gorr and revealed how he first reacted to the same.

Considering how many physical transformations he has undergone in his career in the past, the actor said, "Loved it, you know, because you don't really know exactly what you're doing with a character like that. Until you see it completely, it's in your imagination. And we didn't have that long, you know, we talked about it during quarantine and, you know, in an abstract way. But then put it on, and it worked out all right."

Talking further about his character he added, "This was a pious man with tattoos and he's cut those off, and so would have all those scars. And that's when you really get to start playing with it and experiment as you film. You know, you discover it as you go."

During the press conference, Chris also noted that Christian Bale's Gorr is his favourite MCU villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been directed by Taika Waititi.



