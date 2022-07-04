Prince Charles and William ready for more royal duties after Queen's new job description

Prince Charles and Prince William may be assigned new royal duties as the Queen's job description has been revised to ease her workload amid ongoing health and mobility issues.

The updated version, published in Buckingham Palace's annual report, outlined how the 96-year-old's duties will change following her Platinum Jubilee – and what effect these edits will have on her fellow royals.



It has scrapped a number of the monarch's former duties, such as the State Opening of Parliament and the payment of state visits.

Her job criteria now simply “encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties", and only requires her to receive visiting heads of state. It is the first time in over a decade that such revisions to the monarch's role have been made.

The move suggests that the Queen will not travel much for work and spend more time to rest at her private residence of Windsor Castle.

The Queen's job description change will likely mean more responsibilities for the rest of the Royal Family, particularly Prince Charles and Prince William who are steadfast to the monarch and have executed the assigned jobs efficiently in her place on several occasions.