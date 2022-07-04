Prince Charles, Camilla to hire editor from outlet sued by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are reportedly set to hire a Daily Mail editor, despite the outlet getting sued thrice by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the past few years.



As per The Sunday Times, Charles and Camilla are in the process of hiring Tobyn Andreae, once deputy editor of The Daily Mail, as a communications secretary for their media operation; Tobyn will reportedly replace Simon Enright.

This comes less than a year after Meghan Markle won a privacy and copyright case against The Mail on Sunday in December 2021, after she accused the publication of printing a confidential letter she wrote to her father.

While the news of Tobyn’s hiring has been confirmed by Prince Charles’ office, but no official comment has come yet from either Charles or Camilla.