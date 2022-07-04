Prince Harry had Oprah chat ‘in the books’ six months after marrying Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry reportedly had Oprah Winfrey chat ‘planned months in advance’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton, in his appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.
The Meghan: A Hollywood Princess author admitted to listeners, "Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married."
Before concluding he added, “So they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on."
Kate Middleton recently opened up about experiencing ‘mom guilt’, often triggered by Princess Charlotte's sweet plea
Victoria Beckham says Harper thinks her 'Spice Girls' fashion was 'disgusting'
An industry insider speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PR strategy before upcoming podcast
Adele says it would be 'wonderful' to have more kids with Rich Paul
Prince Charles is reportedly ‘keen’ to rebuild his relationship with son Prince Harry as well as with Archie,...
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with wife Victoria Beckham