Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'forced' to give Netflix 'pint of blood'

Netflix is reportedly going to 'force' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to 'giving up a pint of blood'.
This warning has been issued by royal author Angela Levin, in her interview with talkRADIO.
There, she claimed, "When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'"
"He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me'."
"And he's now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money."
"When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother."
