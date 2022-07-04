Britney Spears pours her heart out in emotional note on mental health

File Footage

Britney Spears poured her heart out in an emotional post on mental health while sharing a recent conversation about ‘complaining’ with a friend.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker shared a passage by a Seattle-based artist on how “you are worth so much more than what you can do in a day.”

The 40-year-old singer then shared her own thoughts on being a “dark reader” revealing that she does not want to be one who question themselves too much.

Britney wrote, “When I was drowning not one person lended a hand... they let me drown in that place and I believe that with all my heart... so NO I don't want to be the dark reader who questions myself too much.”

“I need to swim up for air... find land... and scream till the end of time!!! But then it's that damn voice of doubt...” she shared.

“The fall comes slowly something you honestly have met with denial for a long time or wait... was that a denial at all. Or was it your true innocence hanging onto the upper world of magic???”

The Princess of Pop further shared how she said to a friend that she feels bad about complaining to which her gal pal replied, “To be totally honest with you, you hardly ever complain!!! What if negative is the new positive and positive is the new negative??? Maybe to be negative is to be great."



“So I thought about it and was like ‘hmmmm is that teaching me how to lie?????’ I'm the worst liar ever. Let's hang out all week please," Britney added.

“It sounds horrible but I wear my heart on my sleeve. Maybe being completely honest can get you hurt. It's a vulnerable thing to do,” she continued. "The mind is so sensitive. Be careful who you allow near it or how you speak to yourself!!!”

“I wake up every day and I try to stay grateful. The mind is so powerful... with a flip of a switch one thought can change everything. That's pretty powerful if you think about it,” Britney wrote.