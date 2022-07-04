Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for birthday love

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has extended gratitude to all her fans and friends for birthday love.



Taking to Instagram, the Good American founder shared sweet selected photos with her daughter True from her birthday bash to thank her fans.

She said, “Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love. I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful.”

“We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them.”

Khloe celebrated her 38th birthday with daughter by her side.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.