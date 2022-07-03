Jhene Aiko is expecting her first child with Big Sean

Jhene Aiko and her longtime partner Big Sean are expanding their family.
The Sativa hit-maker was spotted walking in Beverly Hills with longtime partner Sean, also 34, on Saturday and was sporting a baby bump. The photographs in which Aiko appears to be pregnant were obtained by TMZ.
Aiko is already a mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.
Aiko and Big Sean — who have collaborated on music projects frequently — have been together on and off since 2016.
Rumors that the pair are expecting their first baby together began last month after a fan wrote on Twitter that he saw the couple, and Aiko's baby bump, while at a store.
"I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," the fan tweeted on June 14.
