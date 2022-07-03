 
July 03, 2022


By Web Desk
July 03, 2022
Jhene Aiko is expecting her first child with Big Sean

Jhene Aiko and her longtime partner Big Sean are expanding their family.

The Sativa hit-maker was spotted walking in Beverly Hills with longtime partner Sean, also 34, on Saturday and was sporting a baby bump. The photographs in which Aiko appears to be pregnant were obtained by TMZ.

Aiko is already a mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

Aiko and Big Sean — who have collaborated on music projects frequently — have been together on and off since 2016.

Rumors that the pair are expecting their first baby together began last month after a fan wrote on Twitter that he saw the couple, and Aiko's baby bump, while at a store.

"I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," the fan tweeted on June 14.