 
close
Sunday July 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

On Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday, here are top 5 insane stunts of his career

Mission Impossible star turns 60 on July 3, 2022

By Web Desk
July 03, 2022
On Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday, here are top 5 insane stunts of his career
On Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday, here are top 5 insane stunts of his career

It is Tom Cruise's birthday today!   and we can't help but revisit the five best action scenes of the ageless star’s career.

 let's take a look!

 
Tom Cruises cliff jump in Mission: Impossible 11
Tom Cruise's cliff jump in Mission: Impossible 11
Tom Cruises Knife to the eye in Mission: Impossible 11
Tom Cruise's Knife to the eye in Mission: Impossible 11
Tom Cruises Zero Gravity stunt in the Mummy
Tom Cruise's Zero Gravity stunt in the Mummy
Tom Cruises cockpit scene in Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise's cockpit scene in Top Gun: Maverick 
Tom Cruises motorcycle jump in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning
Tom Cruise's motorcycle jump in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning