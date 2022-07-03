Elon Musk sons come out in support of their father after transgender daughter snubs billionaire

Billionaire Elon Musk’s four sons have seemingly come out in support of their father days after the court approved name change for his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.



Musk recently broke his nine-day silence on Twitter and shared first photo with four sons.

The world’s richest person took to Twitter and shared the picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope.

He captioned the photo “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.”

Elon Musk's four teenage boys Griffin, Kai, Damian, and Sax are pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him.

Their mother is Musk’s first wife, Justine Wilson.

Musk has a total of eight children.

The purpose and location of Musk's meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.