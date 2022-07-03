Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share health update to stop rumours

 
By Web Desk
July 03, 2022
Travis Barker on Saturday shared details of the illness which recently triggered rumors about his death on social media.

In a social media statement, Barker said that “life threatening pancreatitis” played a part in his recent hospitalization.

Taking to Instagram, he said, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He said he had a “small polyp” removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. this resulted in sever life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment i am currently much better,” he concluded, adding a prayer emoji.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared a statement on her husband’s health struggles.

