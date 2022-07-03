Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share health update to stop rumours

Travis Barker on Saturday shared details of the illness which recently triggered rumors about his death on social media.

In a social media statement, Barker said that “life threatening pancreatitis” played a part in his recent hospitalization.

Taking to Instagram, he said, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He said he had a “small polyp” removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. this resulted in sever life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment i am currently much better,” he concluded, adding a prayer emoji.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared a statement on her husband’s health struggles.



