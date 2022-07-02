Adele thanks fans for 'Outpouring of Love' after UK show

Adele took a moment to express her gratitude to fans for their ‘love’ and support after performing a show in Hyde Park, London, which marked her first public concert in five years.
The much-awaited show was also attended by Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son Angelo, 9.
Taking to Instagram, the Easy on Me singer thanked fans for their love and support.
“Hyde Park Night 1! What a crowd!!" she wrote on Instagram after her first show. "Thank you my loves, I can't wait to do it all again tonight."
During the show, Adele sang hits including Rumour Has It, Rolling In the Deep, and Someone Like You. While performing the latter song, she got emotional after members of the crowd, which totaled about 65,000 people, sang along at her request.
Also during the show, Adele spoke about the Las Vegas concert residency she had postponed earlier this year. "I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen," she told the crowd. "But we're announcing them
