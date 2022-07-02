Ferne McCann gets engaged to Lorri Haines

Ferne McCann of TOWIE fame became the latest celebrity to be engaged after she said yes to her boyfriend Lorri Haines’s proposal.

Ferne has announced her engagement to her beau just seven months after going public with the property developer.

She shared the news with Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon, alongside a first look at her sparkling engagement ring.

Captioning a photo of herself and her new fiance locked in an embrace, she wrote: 'So happily ever afters do exist. I cannot wait to do forever with you baby.'

Sharing a similar picture with his own followers, a delighted Lorri, also 31, added: 'She said yesssss.'

The TV personality confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett.